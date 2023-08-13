Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,088,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,881,000 after acquiring an additional 217,755 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,873,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,557,000 after buying an additional 934,591 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,596,000 after buying an additional 70,602 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.95.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

