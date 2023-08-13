Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.89.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $282.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

