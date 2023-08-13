Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 502 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $196.91 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $201.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.32 and a 200-day moving average of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

