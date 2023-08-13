Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,964 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,039,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,647.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.45. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.