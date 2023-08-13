Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $24,276,860,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $63.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.93%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MetLife

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.