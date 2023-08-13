Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Makes New $385,000 Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVY. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.11.

In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $184.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $157.28 and a 1 year high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

