Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Invests $307,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.02 per share, with a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 378,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,770,976.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.02 per share, with a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,770,976.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley acquired 250 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and have sold 54,458 shares worth $10,534,340. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 3.5 %

AXON stock opened at $211.23 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.31 and a 1 year high of $229.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 157.64 and a beta of 0.88.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.