Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Invests $237,000 in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.2 %

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $187.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.15. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,090,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,090,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,031,631.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock valued at $310,997,955 in the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.36.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

