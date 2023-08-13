Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $274,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $95.26 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.88 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.