Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,831 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 113.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,557,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 168.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $159.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $163.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.01.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.37%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

