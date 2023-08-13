NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW) Short Interest Down 20.3% in July

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NextNav Stock Performance

NextNav stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. NextNav has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

Institutional Trading of NextNav

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextNav stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,254,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659,022 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NextNav were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NextNav Company Profile

nextnav’s (formerly known as commlabs) is the developer of a next generation location enabling technology that brings accurate location service, with carrier-grade reliability, into buildings and urban areas where satellite-based gps signals can’t reach. nextnav is deploying a dedicated, wide-area terrestrial network exclusively for the provision of location information with “store level / floor level” accuracy across an entire metropolitan area.

