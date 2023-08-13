Nexo 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.51 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Nexo token can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00002144 BTC on major exchanges. Nexo has a market cap of $353.32 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001140 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.
Nexo Profile
Nexo’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.com. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.com/blog.
Nexo Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
