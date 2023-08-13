News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. News had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. News’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

News Stock Up 4.6 %

News stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. News has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47.

News Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in News by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of News by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

