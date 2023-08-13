Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 224.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Newmont by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $60.08.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. Newmont’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,350. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

