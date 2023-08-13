Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVRO. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,694.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 535.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 27,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 17.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 411,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 61,424 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth $1,234,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 6.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 400,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,691 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVRO opened at $19.71 on Friday. Nevro has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $711.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,972.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Nevro had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

