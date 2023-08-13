Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXGGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

NYSE NBXG opened at 10.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of 10.26. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1 year low of 7.70 and a 1 year high of 11.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

