Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Shares Sold by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC cut its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42,136 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $845,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 16.1% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 32.8% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 125,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 26.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,241. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0584 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

