Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,942 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,497 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,083,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 320.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 50.8% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

Netflix Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $421.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $432.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

