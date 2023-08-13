Nervos Network (CKB) Trading Up 9.1% Over Last Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $134.15 million and $2.09 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,389.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00282474 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.90 or 0.00775451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013751 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.97 or 0.00540897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00060129 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00122377 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,418,013,628 coins and its circulating supply is 41,809,034,543 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

