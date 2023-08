Nektan (LON:NKTN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Shares of Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Nektan shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 104 shares changing hands.

Nektan Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.85.

About Nektan

Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.

