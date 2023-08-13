Nebulas (NAS) Market Cap Achieves $554,879.31

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $554,879.31 and $24,194.05 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001124 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000048 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008758 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
NAS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 81,103,268 coins and its circulating supply is 65,393,205 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io.
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.
