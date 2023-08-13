NEAR Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $39.27 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00004585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and $39.27 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00041985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00028746 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013762 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000697 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.33585058 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $45,458,234.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

