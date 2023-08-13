Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Navios Maritime Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NM opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 97.48% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter.
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
