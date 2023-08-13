Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of NM opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 97.48% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 412,836 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Navios Maritime by 155.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 68,324 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

