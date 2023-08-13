Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.17 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $16,350.33 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00186230 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00050117 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00028810 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018119 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003384 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

