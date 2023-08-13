National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NATI. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna cut shares of National Instruments from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.57.

National Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. National Instruments has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 82.96%.

Insider Activity at National Instruments

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,352 shares of company stock worth $2,223,023. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 44.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.2% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

