Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Short Interest Update

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCAA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,423,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Trading Up 0.8 %

MCAA opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

