Motco Takes Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,624,000 after buying an additional 684,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,652,000 after buying an additional 1,227,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,092,000 after buying an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,626,000 after buying an additional 471,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,519,000 after buying an additional 738,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $63.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.43. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $66.13.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.187 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $4.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.