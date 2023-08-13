Motco Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Motco acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $66.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.