Motco Sells 489 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Motco cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,243,597,000 after acquiring an additional 931,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $595,991,000 after acquiring an additional 117,868 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries stock opened at $136.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.31.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

