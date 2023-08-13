Motco Sells 463 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Motco trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 988.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 319,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,813,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $280.01 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.05.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

