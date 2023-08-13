Motco Sells 415 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Motco lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,509,000 after buying an additional 1,212,776 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,804.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 582,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,605,000 after buying an additional 552,113 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,635,000 after buying an additional 521,582 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,247,000 after buying an additional 443,373 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $124.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.74.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

