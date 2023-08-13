Motco Sells 156 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Motco trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $190.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

