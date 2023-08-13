Motco Sells 155 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Motco lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of SCHM opened at $71.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.23.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

