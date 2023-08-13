Motco Purchases 54 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Motco raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage stock opened at $286.92 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $357.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.20.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

