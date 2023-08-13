Motco Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Motco trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK opened at $93.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.88. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 224.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

