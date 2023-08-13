Motco Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Motco lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

ABBV stock opened at $152.18 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $268.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.54.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

