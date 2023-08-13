Motco Has $91,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Motco lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

IWR stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

