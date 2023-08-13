Motco Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Motco increased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 87.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.35%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Stories

