Motco Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Motco decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWD opened at $160.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $164.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.