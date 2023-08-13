Motco Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Motco trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,017 shares of company stock valued at $357,815,036 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $560.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LLY opened at $528.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.93. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $538.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

