Motco Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Motco grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 36,752.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,349,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,904,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,419,000 after acquiring an additional 666,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of UPS traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.62. 3,558,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,676,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

