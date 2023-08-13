Morgan Stanley Raises Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $61.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.27.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.28. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $59.46.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares in the company, valued at $26,624,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,191,200 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

