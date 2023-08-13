Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Shares Sold by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC cut its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,378,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,519,000 after purchasing an additional 142,365 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CAF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 23,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,744. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

