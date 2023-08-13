Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Capitalization Tops $166.93 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $166.93 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00042134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028777 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013794 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,079,903,230 coins and its circulating supply is 712,044,481 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

