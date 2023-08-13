Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits Market Cap of $165.82 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $165.82 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00041909 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00028654 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,079,797,142 coins and its circulating supply is 711,964,717 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

