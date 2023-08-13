Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for approximately 3.9% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 46.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total transaction of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,293.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,091 shares of company stock valued at $7,185,854. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $336.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,552. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.48. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $363.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.53.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

