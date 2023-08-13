Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Holdings Boosted by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.18. 2,381,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,837. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

