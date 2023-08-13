MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) versus Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Head-To-Head Review

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) and MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyOnMobile has a beta of 3.92, suggesting that its share price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Liquidity Services and MoneyOnMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services 7.44% 18.17% 9.97% MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $280.05 million 1.95 $40.32 million $0.71 25.10 MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Liquidity Services and MoneyOnMobile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Liquidity Services has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyOnMobile.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Liquidity Services and MoneyOnMobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 MoneyOnMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liquidity Services currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.23%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of MoneyOnMobile shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats MoneyOnMobile on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace. The CAG segment offers managed and self-directed service solutions to sellers and consists of marketplaces that enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and idle assets. CAG also offers a suite of services that includes surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, and marketing. The RSCG segment consists of marketplaces that enable corporations located in the U.S. and Canada to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets. Its services also include returns management, asset recovery, and e-commerce services. The Machinio segment operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine

About MoneyOnMobile

(Get Free Report)

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. offers MoneyOnMobile, a mobile SMS and smart phone application. Its application offers m-Wallet that connects with money to recharge mobile; pay utility bills; top-up DTH account; shop for any goods or services; buy travel related services; and handle banking transactions. The company was formerly known as Calpian, Inc. and changed its name to MoneyOnMobile, Inc. in August 2016. MoneyOnMobile, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.