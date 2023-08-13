Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 2.0 %

MBRX opened at $0.62 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MBRX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

