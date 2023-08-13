Mizuho Cuts Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $50.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.10.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

GLPI opened at $47.79 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $47,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,169.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,063.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,024,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 811.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.